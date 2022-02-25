Hammerson Sells Shopping Centers To Redical For £120M

By McCord Pagan (February 25, 2022, 5:06 PM EST) -- U.K. mall-focused real estate investment trust Hammerson PLC said Friday it had sold two shopping centers and a building in Leeds, England, for £120 million (about $160.8 million) to Redical Holdings AG. In a short statement, Hammerson said it completed the sale of the Victoria Quarter shopping gallery, Victoria Gate shopping center and the interlinking Wrays Buildings to Redical, describing the assets as "non-core." The news follows Hammerson's confirmation on Feb. 21 of negotiations with Redical over the properties at that sale price. Proceeds from the deal will be used to reduce debt, Hammerson said in the statement. Hammerson said Victoria...

