Telecom Loses Bid To Challenge £1.8M HMRC Bill

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 25, 2022, 3:47 PM GMT) -- A Spanish telecom company lost its bid Friday to skirt a £1.8 million ($2.4 million) tax bill from HM Revenue and Customs after an appeals court found that its suit alleging that the tax was unlawful was filed too late. Jazztel PLC, which is now known as Orange Spain after it was bought by telecom giant Orange SA, suffered a fatal blow in its attempt to challenge a U.K. tax bill after the Court of Appeal found that its claim to get the tax charges thrown out is statute-barred. The Court of Appeal agreed with HMRC's argument that the High Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS