Shipper Can't Recoup Damages Over Misleading Deal

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 25, 2022, 5:55 PM GMT) -- A shipping company lost its bid Friday to claw back money it paid to a shipowner that it says misled it during negotiations, after an appeals court held that the misrepresentations were not the reason the shipper agreed to the deal. The Court of Appeal ruled that international shipping operator Capital Maritime and Trading Corp. is not owed damages from Korean shipowner SK Shipping Europe Ltd. Capital Maritime was seeking damages after it said SK Shipping misrepresented fuel consumption data for a fleet of ships before Capital Maritime agreed to charter them. But the appeals court agreed with the lower court...

