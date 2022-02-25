Insurer, Cabinet Co. End IP Suit Coverage Dispute

By Hope Patti (February 25, 2022, 2:20 PM EST) -- A cabinetmaker has ended its lawsuit against Amco Insurance Co. in Washington federal court over coverage of an underlying intellectual property case, after the parties agreed to dismiss all claims in the coverage suit. U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice tossed the suit between the insurer and AAA Cabinets & Millworks Inc. on Thursday, with prejudice and without an award of fees or costs to any party. The suit stems from a 2019 complaint filed against AAA by the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association, which claimed that the cabinetmaker infringed on the association's intellectual property rights by using its certification seal to...

