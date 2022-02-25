3 BigLaw Firms Raise Senior Associate Pay

By Emily Lever (February 25, 2022, 4:27 PM EST) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP are the latest firms to fall into lockstep with Davis Polk & Wardell LLP on midlevel and senior associate salaries, according to internal memos and news reports. Davis Polk on Tuesday set off the third round of associate raises in less than 12 months as cash-flush firms compete for associates. Weil Gotshal and Fried Frank will match the new rate, the two firms said Friday in a pair of memos obtained by Law360. Freshfields will follow suit for its U.S. associates, according to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS