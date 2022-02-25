Mandiant Investor Wants Atty Docs On $1.2B FireEye Sale

By Rose Krebs (February 25, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- A Mandiant Inc. investor is urging the Delaware Chancery Court to order the handover of materials detailing legal advice Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati gave the cybersecurity company's board related to a $1.2 billion asset sale, arguing attorney-client privilege has been waived by legal posturing in the case. In a letter made public Thursday, stockholder plaintiff Michelle Altieri argued she should be granted access to an unredacted version of a presentation Wilson Sonsini made to the board as she proceeds with a lawsuit she filed in November against Mandiant and its directors. Altieri filed suit over the $1.2 billion sale of...

