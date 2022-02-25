Tariff Not A Violation Of Brexit Treaties, UK Court Says

By David Hansen (February 25, 2022, 6:31 PM EST) -- An exemption from a tariff on raw cane sugar does not subsidize the only British cane sugar refiner in violation of treaties related to Brexit such as the Northern Ireland Protocol, the U.K. High Court of Justice ruled. The U.K. High Court of Justice ruled Thursday that a tariff exemption on raw cane sugar is not considered a subsidy. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) The tariff is too small to significantly impact U.K. trade, the court said. It also does not give an advantage to a specific company because it would apply equally to another British refiner, if there should ever be another...

