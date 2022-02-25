Latham, Loeb & Loeb Steer Tech SPAC's Upsized $275M IPO

By Emma Whitford (February 25, 2022, 12:20 PM EST) -- Technology and environmental, social and governance-focused blank-check company GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. started trading Friday after pricing an upsized $275 million initial public offering, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and Loeb & Loeb LLP. GSR II Meteora, which previously filed IPO plans in January under the name GLA II Meteora Acquisition Corp., upsized its offering by 25% earlier this week, saying it planned to offer 27.5 million units at $10 each, up from 22 million units. Each unit consists of one Class A common stock and the right to receive one-sixteenth of one such stock, as well as one...

