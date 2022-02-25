Feds Seek Fla. Border Suit Stay For 'Remain In Mexico' Ruling

By Alyssa Aquino (February 25, 2022, 6:33 PM EST) -- The Biden administration urged a Florida federal court to pause a state lawsuit assailing its border detention policies, saying the case needs to be on ice while the high court decides whether to keep the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" program alive. The nation's top immigration officials said Thursday that Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody relied heavily on a Fifth Circuit ruling forcing the continuation of the "Remain in Mexico" program, which requires tens of thousands of asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico while their immigration claims are processed, in her own suit accusing the federal government of shirking its obligations to detain...

