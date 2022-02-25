NJ University Must Face Student's Depression Bias Suit

By Bill Wichert (February 25, 2022, 5:48 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Friday revived a former student's discrimination lawsuit against Stockton University over claims that its failure to accommodate his depression through a so-called medical withdrawal caused him to fail a spring 2017 course, rejecting a trial judge's finding that he did not show he had a disability. The appellate panel concluded that findings by university employees about the student's condition undercut Superior Court Judge Mary C. Siracusa's 2020 summary judgment ruling dismissing his state Law Against Discrimination complaint on the grounds that he failed to provide expert medical testimony proving he had a disability....

