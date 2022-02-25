NY Gov. Signs Amended Insurance Disclosure Law

By Ben Zigterman (February 25, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- Days before certain insurance disclosure requirements were set to begin in New York under a new law, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed amendments that addressed some insurance industry concerns. The Comprehensive Insurance Disclosure Act will no longer apply to existing lawsuits, and the amendments lengthen the deadlines for disclosures on new suits from 60 to 90 days, according to the amended bill's text. Hochul signed CIDA late last year, and after outcry from the insurance industry, the New York Legislature approved the amendments Dec. 17. The governor signed the amendments into law Thursday, a spokesperson said, before the original 60-day deadline would...

