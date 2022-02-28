McDonald Hopkins Snags Florida Broad And Cassel Partner

By Madison Arnold (February 28, 2022, 10:21 AM EST) -- McDonald Hopkins has picked up a longtime Broad and Cassel LLP partner for its West Palm Beach office. The firm announced in a news release Thursday that it added Carl Romano as a member in its business department. He was most recently a partner at Broad and Cassel, according to his LinkedIn page. "We are thrilled that Carl has decided to join the firm," John Metzger, managing member of the firm's West Palm Beach office, said in a statement. "His expertise will add considerable depth and a competitive advantage to our already robust real estate and commercial finance practices." Romano's practice...

