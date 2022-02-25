Brand Battles: BetterUp Takes Aim At 'BetterHelp' Trademark

By Tiffany Hu (February 25, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, virtual counseling service BetterHelp is facing a trademark challenge by mental health and coaching startup BetterUp — plus three other cases you need to know about. 'Better' Battle BetterUp Inc. went to the board on Feb. 18 to oppose Teladoc Health Inc.'s request to register "BetterHelp" as a trademark for mental and emotional health counseling services and software. BetterUp — which notably named Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, as chief impact officer last year — claimed that the BetterHelp trademark sounded so similar that people would likely...

