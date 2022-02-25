6th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-P&G Worker's Benefits Suit

By Patrick Hoff (February 25, 2022, 7:01 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit refused to give a former Procter & Gamble employee another shot at his suit claiming the company's disability plan arbitrarily curtailed his benefits, noting that he was translating a book and writing a screenplay while claiming to be totally disabled. The three-judge panel said Thursday that the Procter & Gamble disability committee had rational reasons for reversing a previous decision that Jean-Philippe Autran was totally disabled under the company's long-term disability plan, including hours of objective tests from several independent doctors that found no evidence of a debilitating condition. The court also found that Autran's admission that he...

