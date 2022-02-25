Meet The Attys Arguing Power Plant Emissions At High Court

By Keith Goldberg (February 25, 2022, 5:11 PM EST) -- When oral arguments over the scope of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector take place at the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, a quartet of attorneys representing federal and state governments, as well as energy companies, will battle in what could be a defining case over U.S. energy and climate policy. Here's the lineup of lawyers who will be arguing with or against the EPA for the justices. .qa-subhead { text-transform: uppercase; color: #104c8c; font-size:18px; font-weight:bold; } .name {font-size:20px;font-weight:bold;} .firm {color:#d5563a;font-size:16px;line-height:1.3; padding-bottom:8px;} .imagecircle { float: right; width: 200px; border-color: #646f8c; border-width: 5px;...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS