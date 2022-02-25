SEC Proposes Rule To Bolster Short-Seller Disclosures

By Dean Seal (February 25, 2022, 9:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved a rule proposal on Friday that aims to shine more light on the activities of short-selling institutional investors that bet big on the prices of individual U.S. stocks to drop. The proposed Rule 13f-2 would require investment managers to furnish monthly reports, via what is being called Form SHO, on short positions that exceed a certain threshold, with the agency planning to then aggregate those reports and make the resulting data available to the investing public. "This would provide the public and market participants with more visibility into the behavior of large short sellers,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS