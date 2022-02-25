NRA Wants To Blast 'Big Loophole' In AG's Power, Judge Says

By Pete Brush (February 25, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- A Manhattan judge said Friday that the National Rifle Association's counterclaims against New York Attorney General Letitia James over her suit seeking its dissolution look like an attempt to curtail policing powers because of candidate James's earlier statements sharply criticizing the gun group. New York Supreme Court Justice Joel Cohen, who is handling the attorney general's fight with the famed nonprofit organization controlled by Wayne LaPierre, made no ruling on the state's bid to dismiss the NRA's counterclaims during a roughly 90-minute videoconference. But, the judge said, the NRA faces an "extremely high" bar to counterclaim against James and dismiss the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS