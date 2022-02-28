6th Circ. Says High Court's Notice Rule Can't Save Asylum Bid

By Max Jaeger (February 28, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- Recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent is no lifeline for an Uzbek man who signed his own immigration "death sentence" when he filed a "completely fabricated" asylum application despite a written warning on the document, the Sixth Circuit said in a published opinion Friday, rejecting the man's argument that a judge should have also verbally warned him against making a frivolous filing. The high court asked the three-judge appellate panel to reconsider Takhir Ashirovich Khaytekov's case in light of its April 2021 decision in Niz-Chavez v. Garland, which put stricter requirements on how the government serves a notice to appear to targets of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS