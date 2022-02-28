Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Says High Court's Notice Rule Can't Save Asylum Bid

By Max Jaeger (February 28, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- Recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent is no lifeline for an Uzbek man who signed his own immigration "death sentence" when he filed a "completely fabricated" asylum application despite a written warning on the document, the Sixth Circuit said in a published opinion Friday, rejecting the man's argument that a judge should have also verbally warned him against making a frivolous filing.

The high court asked the three-judge appellate panel to reconsider Takhir Ashirovich Khaytekov's case in light of its April 2021 decision in Niz-Chavez v. Garland, which put stricter requirements on how the government serves a notice to appear to targets of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!