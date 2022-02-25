Cannabis Co. Sued For Firing HR Exec Amid COVID Lockdown

By Katryna Perera (February 25, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- A former HR director at cannabis extraction company Capna Systems has sued the company, claiming she suffered misogynist treatment while on the job and was wrongfully terminated for working from home during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Christian Robbins filed her complaint in California state court on Wednesday alleging gender and disability discrimination, harassment, violation of the California Family Rights Act and violation of the Equal Pay Act, among other things. According to the complaint, soon after California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a stay-at-home order for the state in March 2020 due to rising public health and safety concerns in...

