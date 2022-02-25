Embattled Data Breach Deal Denied For A 2nd Time

By Allison Grande (February 25, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin federal judge on Thursday again declined to sign off on a settlement to end litigation over a data breach at water filtration retailer Filters Fast, saying that he continued to have concerns over how settlement class members were notified and why they haven't responded in greater numbers, despite plaintiffs' assurances that the claims rate is on par with similar disputes. Just two days after plaintiffs and their counsel on Tuesday filed detailed renewed motions in support of their bid for final approval of a proposed class settlement and for an award of $320,000 for attorney costs and fees, U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS