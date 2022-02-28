ITC Advances Probe Of Barium Chloride From India

By Grace Dixon (February 28, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission voted to continue investigating claims that Indian producers and exporters are dumping government-subsidized barium chloride in the U.S. at unfairly low prices in a probe prompted by the sole remaining domestic producer. All five commissioners voted unanimously on Friday to advance Chemical Products Corp.'s allegations that batches of the chemical, which is used in oil refineries and in heat-treating salts and metals, imported from India should be subject to anti-dumping and countervailing duties. "The United States International Trade Commission today determined that there is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason...

