US Sanctions Putin, Other Officials Over Invasion Of Ukraine

By Lauren Berg (February 25, 2022, 8:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. slapped sanctions directly on Russian President Vladimir Putin and other top government officials over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House and the U.S. Department of the Treasury said Friday. The Biden administration also hit Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian national security officials with sanctions, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, ramping up pressure on Moscow following what President Joe Biden has called the country's "premeditated attack" on Ukraine. The Treasury Department said Friday that Putin and Lavrov are directly responsible for Russia's "unprovoked and unlawful" invasion of Ukraine, noting that it is "exceedingly rare"...

