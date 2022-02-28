Fed. Circ. Doesn't Buy Conflict Of Interest Bid In Patent Case

By Andrew Karpan (February 28, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- A North Carolina plastics company lost its battle in the Federal Circuit against a nearly $2 million infringement judgment after the company cried foul over the presence of a judge whose brother-in-law had authored an expert report in the case. The addition of two different appeals court judges on Friday did little to help the case of DuBose Strapping Inc. DuBose had brought up the issue of U.S. Circuit Judge Kara Farnandez Stoll's initial presence on the panel that heard its appeal last December. Robert Stoll, a former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office commissioner for patents and now a partner at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS