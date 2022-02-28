Lattice Semiconductor Investor Sues To Fix Bylaw Flaw

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 28, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- Lattice Semiconductor Corp. is violating Delaware's corporate code by eliminating stockholders' ability to take action through written consent, cutting them off from an important tool that activist stockholders use to force change, a stockholder has alleged in a putative class action filed in Delaware Chancery Court. Michael Kent sued the chipmaker and its seven board members late Friday for a declaratory judgment that Section 2.13 of the company bylaws violates Section 228(a) of Delaware General Corporation Law, which protects written consent. "Though Section 2.13 is unenforceable because it violates the plan terms of Section 228(a), it nevertheless imposes a chilling effect...

