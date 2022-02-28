Superfund Group Wants Saul Ewing DQ'd From Cleanup Row

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 28, 2022, 2:57 PM EST) -- A group of companies working to remediate an industrial site has urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to disqualify Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP attorneys from representing two defendants in a dispute over the site's cleanup costs, arguing that the firm had previously represented a group member in a similar suit. Metro Container Group — an unincorporated association consisting of assignees with environmental response and liability claims at a Superfund cleanup site in Trainer, Pennsylvania — said Saul Ewing had previously counseled Metro members in past lawsuits concerning the same site. In a motion to disqualify the firm filed on Friday, Metro...

