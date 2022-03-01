Leveraging Infrastructure Cash For Carbon Transport Projects

By Ellen Friedman and Ben Reiter (March 1, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15, 2021, includes over $12 billion in funding for carbon capture and sequestration, or CCS, programs.[1] At the heart of this massive investment in CCS is the new Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation, or CIFIA, program, dedicated to facilitating the build-out of infrastructure necessary to transport captured carbon to sites with secure geologic storage.[2] While the existing Section 45Q tax credit regime supports the build-out of CCS projects, it cannot be assigned to a party solely in the business of transporting captured carbon to...

