Hub Hires: Ropes & Gray, Fisher Phillips, Nutter

By Chris Villani (February 28, 2022, 11:45 AM EST) -- The shortest month of the year featured a long list of attorney moves in Boston, with firms beefing up tax and transactional practices and building up a brand-new construction practice. Here are the mid-winter legal hires from around the Hub: Ropes & Gray LLP Scott Pinarchick Ropes & Gray added former Mintz member Scott Pinarchick to its Boston tax practice, touting his lengthy experience advising a wide array of clients on complex tax matters. Pinarchick has more than two decades of experience focusing on federal income tax issues and domestic and international transactions for clients in industries including health care, technology,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS