Aircraft Cos. Urged To Review Insurance As Sanctions Hit

By Martin Croucher (February 28, 2022, 4:26 PM GMT) -- European businesses involved in leasing aircraft to customers in Russia should urgently review their insurance contracts, a law firm advised, after sweeping sanctions were passed following the invasion of Ukraine. Holland & Knight LLP said on Sunday that aviation cover for leased aircraft may have "ceased to be effective" following European Union sanctions on Moscow. The EU adopted a second set of restrictions on the sale or provision of goods to Russia on Friday, following the country's invasion of Ukraine. Included in that was a set of rules banning the lease of aircraft to customers based in Russia. Holland & Knight...

