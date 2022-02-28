Lloyd's Faces Exposure From Ukraine War, Experts Warn

By Martin Croucher (February 28, 2022, 12:50 PM GMT) -- Lloyd's of London could face a "sizable" loss from its share of the $2 billion political risk insurance market for Russian and Ukraine as a result of the conflict that has erupted in the region, analysts said on Monday. Insurers in the specialist market could also face claims under aviation, marine, trade credit and energy insurance policies sold in the region, Investment bank Peel Hunt LLP said. Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday has resulted in thousands of deaths and the destruction of vital infrastructure. Hundreds of thousands of citizens have fled across the borders into neighboring countries. The global economic consequences...

