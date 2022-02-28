Taylor Wessing To Face Expanded £14M Suit Over Tax Advice

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 28, 2022, 9:28 PM GMT) -- A judge gave two of Norway's richest men permission on Monday to expand their £14 million ($18.7 million) lawsuit accusing Taylor Wessing and Moore Stephens of giving negligent tax advice, saying they can bring new tax charges into the mix. High Court Deputy Master Katherine McQuail ruled that cousins Morten and Thomas Høegh will be allowed to amend their lawsuit against their former law firm, Taylor Wessing LLP, and accountants Moore Stephens LLP. They have accused the firms of failing to respond to changes in how the government taxes U.K. residents based abroad. The ruling will allow the Norwegian cousins to...

