CMA Wins Fight Over Delays In COVID Cancellation Refunds

By Silvia Martelli (February 28, 2022, 2:06 PM GMT) -- A court ruled on Monday that two British travel agencies violated consumer protection laws by delaying refunds for trips canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions despite numerous warnings by the competition watchdog. Jonathan Richards, sitting as a deputy judge of the High Court, ruled that Truly Holdings Ltd. has violated competition laws because it has not yet repaid many customers within the 14 days required by the law, a ruling in favor of the Competition and Markets Authority. Truly Holdings operates Teletext Holidays and Alpharooms, travel agencies that went into liquidation in December. Between March 2020 and December 2021, "Truly Travel Ltd. and Alpha Holidays...

