University Pension Scheme Gets Green Light To Sue Trustee

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 28, 2022, 4:56 PM GMT) -- Members of Britain's largest pension scheme won permission on Monday to sue their corporate trustee for negligence, alleging that it has mishandled the fund and failed to pull investment from fossil fuels. Judge Thomas Leech ruled at the High Court that two members of the scheme, Ewan McGaughey and Neil Davis, can bring a so-called derivative claim against the Universities Superannuation Scheme and the directors of its corporate trustee. Derivative claims allow those with an interest in a company — usually shareholders or members — to bring a lawsuit against directors for alleged wrongdoing. The two men allege that the trustee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS