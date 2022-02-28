Russian Bank Pushes For $24M Payment In Conspiracy Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (February 28, 2022, 5:51 PM GMT) -- A Gazprombank Group subsidiary asked a London court on Monday to award it $24 million in missed payments from a commodities trading company, claiming there was no evidence of an oral agreement to extend loan deadlines. Michael McLaren QC, counsel for Bank GPB International SA, told the High Court that it was "inconceivable" that the Luxembourg entity and Integral Petroleum SA had orally agreed to extend payment terms. The bank is seeking summary judgment ordering the immediate repayment of a number of loans totaling approximately $24 million in the face of allegations by Integral that Bank GPB sought to damage the trader's business....

