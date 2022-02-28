3 Firms Rep As TD Pays $13.4B For Fellow Bank First Horizon

By Benjamin Horney (February 28, 2022, 8:12 AM EST) -- TD Bank Group will buy fellow lender First Horizon Corp. for roughly $13.4 billion to create one of the top six banks in the U.S. by assets, the companies said Monday, in an agreement put together by three law firms. Under the terms of the transaction, Cherry Hill, New Jersey-based TD Bank Group, which is owned by Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank, will pay $25 per common share to acquire Memphis, Tennessee-headquartered First Horizon, according to a statement. Together, TD and First Horizon will become a top six U.S. bank with about $614 billion in assets under management and a network of 1,560...

