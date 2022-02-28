2 Firms Guide €700M Sale Of Italian Proximity Payment Biz

By McCord Pagan (February 28, 2022, 6:15 PM EST) -- Gaming company International Game Technology PLC said Monday it's selling its proximity payments business to Poste Italiane SpA for €700 million (about $785 million) in a deal guided by Advant Nctm and Cappelli RCCD. IGT said in a statement that it's selling its subsidiaries that comprise its proximity payments business to Italian services infrastructure group Poste Italiane and its payments unit PostePay. The proximity payments business has a network of 54,000 points of sale, and its services include bill payments, prepaid payment cards, and merchant and enterprise services, the statement said. "This transaction provides us with an opportunity to monetize IGT's...

