Hunton, McDermott Shape $18B Merger Of Health Care REITs

By Charlie Innis (February 28, 2022, 12:38 PM EST) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Inc., guided by Hunton, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc., advised by McDermott, have agreed to combine into a single real estate investment trust that would be valued at $17.6 billion including debt, the companies said Monday. The deal would bring together two of the largest owners of medical office buildings in the country, with the combined REIT holding 727 properties totaling 44 million square feet and with a market capitalization of about $11.6 billion. The combined company plans to be led by Healthcare Realty's management team and operate under Healthcare Realty's name, the companies said in a...

