Brookfield Buys 60% Stake In Payments Biz Worth $1.15B

By McCord Pagan (February 28, 2022, 2:20 PM EST) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank, guided by Freshfields, said Monday it's selling a 60% stake in its payments business Magnati to Cleary-led Brookfield Business Partners LP in a deal valuing the business unit at up to $1.15 billion. The bank, or FAB, said in a joint statement with Brookfield that it's keeping the remaining 40% interest in Magnati, which completed its carveout last April. Proceeds from the deal will be used for FAB's growth and transformation plans, the statement said. "This announcement marks an important milestone and is the result of long-term planning to seek strategic partnerships to drive growth within the...

