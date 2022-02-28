Justices Appear Skeptical Of EPA Air Power Fight — For Now

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 28, 2022, 12:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday appeared reluctant to entertain states' and coal companies' attacks on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, as several justices focused on the lack of current regulations to review. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in a case over the EPA's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) At oral arguments, the EPA and its challengers debated whether the high court should overturn a 2021 D.C. Circuit opinion that struck down Trump-era regulations on carbon dioxide emissions from existing power...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS