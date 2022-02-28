UNC Sues Insurers For $5.9M For Hurricane Damage To Dorms

By Ben Zigterman (February 28, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- The University of North Carolina Wilmington sued Travelers Indemnity Co. and a Chubb unit for $5.9 million for damage its dorms sustained during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Travelers and Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co. only agreed to pay about $960,000, as they disagree with the university consultants' contention that the damage was from Category 3 "black" water, according to the federal suit filed Friday in North Carolina. The insurers have yet to pay the $960,000, according to the suit. Westchester has agreed to pay for most of the university's lost rental income of about $1.4 million after the Seahawk residential complex...

