BakerHostetler Gov't Contracts Lead Moves To Morgan Lewis

By Matt Perez (February 28, 2022, 3:28 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP on Monday announced the hiring of a former partner at BakerHostetler to lead its government contracts practice in Washington, D.C. Barron Avery moved to the firm after nearly eight years at BakerHostetler, where he led its government contracts team in counseling contractors and subcontractors on deals with the federal government. "Barron is a skilled practitioner who is well positioned to advise on the myriad challenges and opportunities facing companies that contract with the U.S. government," firm Chair Jami McKeon said in a statement. "His experience will be invaluable to government contractors and subcontractors seeking to navigate...

