Ukrainian Groups Raise $22.2M In Crypto Donations

By Elise Hansen (February 28, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- The Ukrainian government and groups supporting its military have raised an estimated $22.2 million in crypto-asset donations since the start of the Russian invasion, according to a report from blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. The figure, which reflects donations through late morning on Monday (U.S. Eastern time), includes cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether; stablecoins, which are digital tokens whose price is pegged to a fiat currency such as the U.S. dollar; and assets such as non-fungible tokens, which indicate ownership of an item. "Cryptoassets such as bitcoin have emerged as an important alternative crowdfunding method," the report said. "They allow quick,...

