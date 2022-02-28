Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Citi Can't Get High Court Review Of Madoff Money Suit

By Ivan Moreno (February 28, 2022, 2:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a Second Circuit ruling that revived two lawsuits seeking to recover $563 million from Citibank NA and other financial institutions for victims of Bernie Madoff's massive Ponzi scheme.

The banks wanted to overturn the appeals court ruling last year that gave life to trustee Irving Picard's clawback actions against Citibank, investment firm Legacy Capital Ltd. and accounting services firm Khronos LLC for money the companies allegedly received from Madoff's now-defunct firm, Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC, or BLMIS.

Picard alleged Citi and Legacy accepted money from Madoff's firm while disregarding "circumstances...

