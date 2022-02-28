Justices Reject Lin Wood's Challenge Of Ga. Voting Methods

By Rosie Manins (February 28, 2022, 3:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court denied Monday a petition by pro-Trump attorney L. Lin Wood Jr. to review the dismissal of his voting methods case against Georgia election officials in relation to a U.S. Senate runoff election in the state. Wood's case against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and members of the state's election board challenged 2020 changes to Georgia's voting methods — specifically the wider acceptance of absentee ballots, which he claimed diluted Wood's planned in-person vote in the January 2021 Senate runoff election won by Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. "Election deniers like Lin Wood and Stacey Abrams...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS