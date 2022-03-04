US Taps Ex-Official As Arbitrator In $15B Keystone Claim

By Caroline Simson (March 4, 2022, 8:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. has chosen a former federal insider to serve as an arbitrator in the politically charged $15 billion case challenging the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, appointing an ex-U.S. State Department attorney who experts said was an unsurprising and "safe" choice. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes disclosed Feb. 25 that John R. Crook had accepted his appointment by the U.S. A Canadian arbitrator, Henri C. Álvarez, previously accepted his appointment by the Canadian pipeline company, TC Energy Corp., in January. A third arbitrator who will preside over the tribunal will be the last to be appointed....

