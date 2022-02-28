Hartford HealthCare Looks To Toss Antitrust Suit

By Matthew Perlman (February 28, 2022, 6:30 PM EST) -- Hartford HealthCare Corp. has urged a Connecticut federal court to toss an antitrust suit accusing it of squelching competition by acquiring physician practices and locking down referrals, arguing that a rival hospital system is complaining about competition itself. Hartford HealthCare filed a motion last week seeking to dismiss the suit from St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center filed in January. The case alleges that Hartford HealthCare prevented rival hospitals in the Hartford, Connecticut, area from competing for patients by acquiring practices, intimidating other physicians into affiliations and by cutting an exclusive deal for innovative medical equipment. But the motion argued that...

