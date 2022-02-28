Lithium Mine Says Tribe Missed Its Shot To Join Project Fight

By Ryan Harroff (February 28, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- Lithium Nevada Corp. slammed a Native American tribe's bid to intervene in a case objecting to the government's approval of its mining project at Thacker Pass, arguing the federally recognized Winnemucca Indian Colony waited too long to voice its concerns and cannot join the case now. In its Friday response, Lithium Nevada told the Nevada federal court the tribe had plenty of opportunities to object to the mine construction project on lands it claims are sacred, but failed to do so during the environmental review process. The company said allowing the Winnemucca tribe to intervene would disrupt the mine's construction schedule,...

