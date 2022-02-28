Fried Frank Adds 5 Partners On Heels Of Tax Atty Departure

By Sarah Martinson (February 28, 2022, 3:29 PM EST) -- New York City-based international firm Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP has expanded its financial services practice with five additions from Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP, the firm announced Monday, after losing a tax attorney to Eversheds Sutherland in January. Partners Ray Shirazi, Steven Lofchie, Dorothy Mehta and Nihal Patel, who handle a range of corporate work, will be based in New York City, and partner Jason Schwartz, who specializes in tax-related matters, will be located in Washington, D.C., according to Fried Frank. Fried Frank chairman David Greenwald said in a statement Monday that the new additions will expand the...

