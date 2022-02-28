NJ Diocese Ordered To Bolster Ch. 11 Plan Disclosures

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 28, 2022, 6:09 PM EST) -- A New Jersey Catholic diocese forced into Chapter 11 by a barrage of clergy sex abuse lawsuits will have to inform claimants what will happen if it doesn't get court approval of a proposed $30 million insurance settlement that will fund a third of their compensation, a bankruptcy judge has ruled. In an oral decision listing changes the Diocese of Camden must make to its Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jerrold N. Poslusny Jr. on Friday sided with the argument by the claimants' committee that the diocese hadn't spelled out how an insurance settlement rejection would impact its...

