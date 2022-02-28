NJ Beats Challenge To Confidentiality Request Rule

By Bill Wichert (February 28, 2022, 5:17 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday nixed an ex-state employee's challenge to a regulation asking for confidentiality in discrimination or harassment probes involving state workers, saying the regulation is a request rather than a command and does not violate the right to free speech or the policies behind the state Law Against Discrimination. The appellate panel struck down Viktoriya Usachenok's bid to invalidate the regulation from the state's Civil Service Commission after she disputed an earlier version – which mandated confidentiality under the threat of losing one's job – finding that the amended rule does not require keeping investigations...

