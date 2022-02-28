Aon Says Operations Unaffected By Weekend Cyberattack

By Josh Liberatore (February 28, 2022, 8:47 PM EST) -- Aon PLC suffered a cyberattack Friday that impacted a "limited number of systems," the insurance broker announced, making it the latest company in the insurance industry to fall victim to technological compromise as ransomware attacks continue to increase. Aon suffered a cyberattack but said it had no significant impact on operations. The insurance broker was the latest company in the insurance industry to fall victim to technological compromise as ransomware attacks continue to increase. (iStock.com/NicoElNino) In an 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Aon disclosed that it first identified the attack Friday. The company didn't offer...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS